Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard on Thursday by Mumbai court

A special court in Mumbai will hear the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Thursday.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

After spending the night at the NCB office, on Wednesday, she was shifted to the Byculla jail.

"Bail Applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik fixed for hearing on 10th Sept 2020 in Spl Court Mumbai," shared her advocate Satish Maneshinde, along with a copy of the 20-page bail application.

In her bail application, Rhea has alleged that she was being interrogated only by male officers of NCB and not a single female officer was present during three days of questioning, which is a violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines.

The court had rejected her bail application on Tuesday. The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, had said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days. Immediately after her arrest, the 28-year-old Rhea was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to the civic-run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news