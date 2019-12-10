Rhea Chakraborty's black dress is the talk of the town; buy it here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is known for her chic fashion sense, was clicked by the photographers after hanging out in Juhu, Mumbai. The Jalebi actress looked pretty in her black dress. She completed her attire with grey flats and open hair.

Now even you can ace your fashion sense just like Rhea. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Women's Cotton Skater Dress

This criss-cross tent fit dress is great for the day as well as the night. Made with 100 percent cotton, The breathable nature of its texture keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. Pair it with stilettos and bright lips for a night look, and pair with flats and an oversized tote for a day look. You can also pair it with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Miss Chase Women's Cotton Skater Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 719. Shop here

Polyester Laycra wrap Dress

This regular fit Crepe top for women from J B Fashion has been tailored from crepe that offers a soft and lightweight feel. The sleeves of this crepe top is designed to perfectly contour the arms and provide a flair fit. The material ensures unrestricted arm movement whether you are going bowling or partying with your friends. This garment can be worn with any solid colored denim, shorts or trousers. J B Fashion Polyester Laycra wrap Dress is available at an affordable price of Rs 399. Shop here

A-line Knee-Long Dress

A sassy yet elegant appeal makes this stylish black high low dress a must-have staple for your wardrobe collection for a diverse set of occasions. Team it with a statement clutch and platform pumps and a nice belt to complete your look. Rigo Women's A-line Knee-Long Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 539. Shop here

Solid Pencil Dress with Belt

This dress is made from the best quality crepe material. It is a must-try outfit and there is no way this dress will disappoint you. One can easily spend long working hours in this sweat absorbing and lightweight outfit. This dress can be worn with high black heels and with a bright silver neckpiece to look more glamorous. So grab this dress now before someone else grabs it. My Swag Latest Ladies Gown Designer Dresses for Women's Solid Pencil Dress with Belt is available at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

