Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik opened up for the first time about the equation he shared with the late actor.

In an emotional post on Instagram, he wrote that SSR was a brother he looked up to. "I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore... smiling at the smallest of things, laughing like there's no tomorrow. Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was. You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, after he committed suicide at his home in Bandra. The news came as a big shock to all his friends from the film and television industry and fans across the world.

SSR's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, too, shared a touching note for the late actor several days after his demise. Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, also starring newcomer Sanjana Sanghi was released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. Another mid-day review of the film reads, "You know at the outset this is a weepy, set to sweep you off your feet—much like the lead characters are into each other. They're both terminally ill. It's a question of who will pass on first. While that might be true for every so-called eternal couple in the world—the underlying pathos of days being numbered by a disease, is a ticking clock that's hard to shut your ears from."

