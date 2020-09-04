Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager arrested over drug charges

Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the probe into drug allegations in connection with the late actor’s death in June.

Both have been arrested under Sections 20, 22, 26, 27 and 28 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They will be produced in the court on Saturday. The agency has also summoned Rhea.

Earlier in the day, NCB teams conducted raids at the residences of Rhea and Samuel Miranda. The raids started at around 6.30 am and the team was headed by joint director Sameer Wankhede.

The raids were conducted a day after the Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day NCB custody. After raids, NCB had detained Miranda under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and took Showik for questioning and his laptop was also been seized.

“Searches were conducted at Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty's places in Mumbai. Senior officers were present during the searches. Both have been issued notices under Section 67 of the NDPS Act to join the investigation,” said Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy DG (South-Western Region), NCB.

An NCB official said that the searches are routine and the drug law enforcement agency is following due procedures. The NCB registered a case last Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it.

After registering the case, the NCB on the intervening night of August 27-28 carried out searches in Mumbai and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora were arrested, and the 'bud' (curated marijuana) was recovered from their possession.

The official said that the detailed network analysis and the follow up investigation, uncovered the linkages of Lakhani with Vilatra. The official further said that Vilatra disclosed the amount as proceeds of drug peddling.

The official said that Vilatra also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money.

"Based on Vilatra interrogation, Abdul Basit Parihar was made to join the investigation. It was learnt that linkages of Parihar with the earlier accused persons on preliminary inquiry based on the details submitted by the ED, were found," the official said.

NCB source said that Parihar had connections with Samuel Miranda, who was also the close associate of Rhea Chakraborty. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on the instructions of Rhea's brother Showik.

The NCB registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, talent manager Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa based hotelier Gaurav Arya under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The NCB registered the case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it on Tuesday after the WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda and Pithani came to light.

