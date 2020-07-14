Rhea Chakraborty's emotional note for late Sushant Singh Rajput: Still struggling to face my emotions

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more among us. The talented actor is said to be committed suicide and passed away on June 14, 2020. Today, its been a month, Bollywood has lost a humongous talent for an unknown reason. A lot of celebrities have displayed remorse on social media, and once again, Rhea Chakraborty has posted a heartfelt note which shares her immense love for the late actor.

After SSR's death, the actress, who was alleged as his girlfriend, was interrogated by the Mumbai Police. In connection with Sushant's suicide case, the Bandra police on June 20 recorded the full statement of Rhea Chakraborty for close to 11 hours. The actress, in her detailed statement, narrated how she met him and has spoken about their relationship.

As per her statement, she met him in 2013 when Rajput was shooting for a film called Shudh Desi Romance and she was shooting for the film Mere Daddy Ki Maruti. "The sets of both films were close and I met him there for the first time. Then we met at many parties and became friends," she told the police.

Chakraborty even stated that Rajput was suffering a lot mentally but never told anyone about it. Sushant, according to Rhea, used to isolate himself many times and sometimes would go to his farmhouse in Pune. She also said that he consulted a doctor after he was diagnosed with depression and started taking pills for it, but he had stopped taking those medicines for the past few days.

The actress also told police that Rajput asked for some privacy and asked her to leave him alone. "I left on June 6. Looking at his condition I respected that and left from Bandra, assuming that he would think about himself and everything will be fine sooner than later. But after that I got the news that he committed suicide on June 14," the actress told police in her statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike.

Also read: Fan Wants Sushant Singh Rajput To Be Part Of Mumbai Forever

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news