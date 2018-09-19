Rhea Chakraborty's twisted prep Jalebi - The Everlasting Taste Of Love

bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty didn't interact with her family and friends for almost two to three weeks to get into a zone for her character

Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty isolated herself from her family and friends to prepare for her role in "Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love". According to a source, Rhea didn't interact with her family and friends for almost two to three weeks to get into a zone for her character.

"It's quite a layered character that I portray in 'Jalebi...' and I needed to deviate and cut off completely from the world to get into a different zone as a character," Rhea said in a statement.

"I'm really glad it proved beneficial and worked to my advantage," she added. Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12.

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like "Qubool Hai", "Veera" and reality show "Bigg Boss". It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

