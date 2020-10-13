Drug Case: Rhea Chakraborty complains to CBI about neighbour for misleading the probe

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a written complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against one of her neighbours, for allegedly giving false information to a national news channel. The neighbour has told the TV channel that a person told her he allegedly saw Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput a day before the actor’s death.

The letter has been written to CBI SP Nupur Sharma who is part of SIT and investigating all aspects related to the Rajput death case.”A written complaint has been filed against Ms Dimple Thawani for giving false and bogus news against Rhea Chakraborty,” said Chakraborty’s lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde.

‘Will reveal others’

“We will be forwarding a list to CBI, of people who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic media, including showing mobile recordings and fake stories on the SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty. We will request CBI to initiate legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations,” he added.

In the written complaint, Chakraborty has stated, “I was interrogated by CBI for more than five days in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the investigation several media channels carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims in order to achieve their own ends. One such person, Mrs Dimple Thawani, made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false, to mislead the investigation in the above case. The allegation was that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on June 13, 2020, which is utterly false.”

“The conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and/or an attempt to commit an offence under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, one of which is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of seven years. The said offences are serious and the allegations were made on a TV channel without any basis. I am forwarding a recording of the same, I would therefore request you to take cognizance of the same and initiate appropriate action according to law,” she added.

CBI warns Thawani

“Somebody saw him (Sushant) dropping Rhea Chakraborty at around 6 pm or 6:30 pm on June 13, 2020. The person had told me long before in June even before the case had been handed to CBI, even before Rhea had said anything. He told me casually that he saw Sushant dropping Rhea on June 13 and there was no driver. But I haven’t seen anything. I was just informed by that person,” Thawani told the TV channel in a telephonic conversation.

However, according to sources, when the CBI went to record her statement on Sunday, Thawani claimed she did not say anything like the above to the TV Channel. The agency has warned her against making any such claim which is related to the case and not true.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news