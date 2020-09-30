Rhea Kapoor shares a post with Karan Boolani: Side by side since 2009

Rhea Kapoor, who turned producer with Aisha, a 2010 release, starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Amrita Puri and others, posted a series of pictures with her best friend Karan Boolani on Instagram. The caption read, Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend [sic]." Rhea Kapoor, in the throwback picture, which is more than a decade ago, seems extremely young in her early twenties. Her comfort clothing makes the producer have an entirely different personality from being a fashionista now. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onSep 28, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT

Brother Harshvardhan Kapoor had a hilarious take on Rhea's post. The actor wrote, "Loads of calories consumed [sic]" to which, the producer shared, "@harshvarrdhankapoor calories are love in its 2nd best form the first are hugs and kisses [sic]."

Karan and Rhea are often snapped taking luxurious vacations together. Be it not he beaches or amidst the beautiful mountain ranges, the duo is truly a globe-trotter. Last year, on Boolani's birthday in the month of October, the sister duo, along with Anand and Karan went off on a Maldivian vacation. Their pictures from the trip did leave their followers with envy.

Kapoor and Boolani haven't confirmed their relationship yet, and continue to enjoy their privacy. In an interview with mid-day, Karan Boolani shared, "There is ache and depth in his writing." As he was gearing up for his release Selection Day back in 2019, the director further added, "Emotions are the core of this show because we are catering to 180 countries, and most of them are not cricket-playing nations. We established this at the writing level. Emotions travel further than the sport."

On the professional front, Karan Boolani has worked as an assistant director on Wake Up Sid and Aisha. Later one, he wore the director's hat for 24: India and Selection Day. Speaking of Rhea, after Aisha, she turned a producer for Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat.

