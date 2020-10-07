Rhea Kapoor's birthday wish for Karan Boolani: 13 years of you is not even close to enough

On September 30, 2020, Rhea Kapoor posted a heartfelt note, which highlighted a special day for Rhea and Karan Boolani. It seemed some sweet celebration of being together for more than a decade. Rhea shared on social media how they have been at each other's side since 2009, which made their followers go aww on their adorable post.

View this post on Instagram Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onSep 28, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT

Now, on Tuesday, October 6, Karan, who turned a year older, received loads of wishes from his friends and family members alike on social media. The director's big day was made special with an emotional post by his lady. Rhea Kapoor, who turned producer with Aisha, a 2010 release, starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Amrita Puri and others, posted a series of pictures, along with papa Anil Kapoor, and other family members including Sonam and Anand, with her best friend Karan Boolani on Instagram.

Karan and Rhea are often snapped taking luxurious vacations together, or with the entire family. Be it on the beaches or amidst the beautiful mountain ranges, Rhea and Karan are truly a globe-trotter. Last year, on Boolani's birthday in the month of October, the sister duo, along with Anand and Karan went on a vacation in the Maldives. But now, looking at the current situation around the world, the birthday boy might delay his vacation plans.

On the professional front, Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director on the sets of Wake Up Sid and Aisha. Later, he wore the director's hat for 24: India and Selection Day. Speaking of Rhea, after Aisha, she turned a producer for Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news