Rhimes Rhimes, Ryan Murphy mega deals leave producers money hungry

After TV producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy struck nine figure deals with Netflix, it has left other producers dreaming of big paydays. While Rhimes is known for projects like "Grey's Anatomy", "Private Practice" and "How to Get Away with Murder", Murphy has comedy drama "Glee", "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story", to his credit.



"There is another 'Me Too' movement, which is all of these creators who are saying, 'Why am I not getting that huge deal? Where is my $100 million up front?" quipped Sandra Stern, president of Lionsgate TV Group at a conference, reports variety.com.



Stern was joined by top programmers at Amazon, NBC Universal and Paradigm for a provocative, wide-ranging discussion on the state of series television at a symposium. Craig Wagner, executive Vice President of business affairs and general counsel, at Paradigm, noted that the megapacts for Rhimes and Murphy have left tongues wagging.



"For some of our clients who have created multiple shows on television, it's an enticing proposition for sure," he said. Wagner characterised the impact Netflix made with those deals by quoting what one studio exec he preferred to keep anonymous told him: "The Shonda deal was a shot across the bow, and the Ryan Murphy deal was a punch in the face."

