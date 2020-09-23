Rhinos could be extinct by 2025: Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen who is part of the commentary panel for the ongoing IPL in the UAE, has said that amidst the global pandemic, people are starting to realise that they need to start protecting nature. On World Rhino Day on Tuesday (September 22), Pietersen, who has featured in Save This Rhino–India, a National Geographic documentary, spoke of his passion for rhino conservation. "We need to start looking after the planet, and hopefully, the last six months have been reality check for all of us to take stock of what we've got. If we get rid of this planet, we've nowhere to go," Pietersen told IANS.

"I understand the poaching crisis and how rhinos are being killed every day. If we don't do anything, by 2025, we'd lose an entire species. I want to use my profile for good. I love wild animals and the outdoors. So, I started to bang the drum about raising awareness and raising money and speaking to people, trying to get donations and stop poaching. It's been seven years and I love every single bit of it."

