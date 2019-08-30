Riccardo Lex feels it is the right time to produce a movie in Bollywood

bollywood

Riccardo lex is a renowned personality and businessman who has made his way to success with his own

After crossing all the hurdles of life, Riccardo Lex is finally living a luxurious experience

It's not like only Hollywood is the only cinema which is famous today. Now many other countries movies are making their way in different countries like Bollywood. As we all know, Bollywood has made a great name in the entire world, and it has grabbed the attention of many producers worldwide. Out of this many one renowned personalities called Riccardo lex is planning to produce a good project if he gets the support from the B-town.

Riccardo lex is a renowned personality and businessman who has made his way to success with his own. After crossing all the hurdles of life, Riccardo Lex is finally living a luxurious experience.

Riccardo Lex has many friends in B-town, and he is very much interested in producing a web series, music album or a movie. Well, everything is starting stage as he will first visit India and talk to his close friends and meet top celebs directors and even producer and discuss about his dream of producing a movie in B-town.

If things go according to plan, then he might start work of producing a movie in 2020. According to the sources, he has even got many stories too for the film.

Riccardo knows that the expense of producing a movie in India half than producing a film in B-town. And the second important thing is Bollywood videos give four-time significant return than Hollywood. As screening and all are an increase, so profit to get increased. Bollywood market is worldwide. So it is obvious you get bigger written other film industries. So Riccardo lex wants to take a chance by investing in one good project in Bollywood in a short period of time.

So good to see our Bollywood is getting a good response and now investors like Riccardo Lex . Surely the Indian Film Industry has a bright future than others in the world.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever