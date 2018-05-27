Ricciardo takes Monaco pole, but Max crashes

But his team's hopes of an all-Red Bull front row were wrecked as teammate Max Verstappen failed to take part in the session after a big crash in final practice



Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo took pole position for today's Monaco Grand Prix with another sensational record-breaking performance for Red Bull in a dramatic qualifying on Saturday.

But his team's hopes of an all-Red Bull front row were wrecked as teammate Max Verstappen failed to take part in the session after a big crash in final practice. His car, needing a new gearbox, could not be repaired in time and he will start from the back of the grid. It was Ricciardo's second pole position and a repeat of his 2016 feat when he topped the times, but was unable to win the race due to a bungled late pit stop.

"That's 50 per cent done," said the big-smiling Australian. "Let's finish this job tomorrow. I am pumped for this one." Ricciardo wound up 0.229 seconds clear Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari and four-tenths clear of championship leader and defending four-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Kimi Raikkonen qualified fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and Esteban Ocon of Force India.

