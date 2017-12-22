Rice basmati remains weak on sluggish demand on December 22

Rice basmati prices fell further by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale grains market today on tepid demand against adequate stocks position

Traders said easing demand from retailers and stockists against sufficient stocks position kept rice basmati prices lower. In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa 1121 variety shed another Rs 100 each to Rs 7,500-7,600 and Rs 6,100-6,200 per quintal, respectively.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,770-1,785, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,780-1,785, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg). Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,500-7,600, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,100-6,200, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900

and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,215-1,220, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,290- 1,295, Barley Rs 1,470-1,480.