Richa Chadha at Guwahati theatre festival: Amazing to see talent of locals

Richa Chadha on talking about the importance of theatre at an annual Guwahati festival, with Adil Hussain

Promoting her love for theatre over the weekend, Richa Chadha jetted off to Assam to speak to participants at the Aaina Jibonor theatre competition.

The annual programme held in guwahati saw her as a chief guest, as she discussed the importance of theatre and nurturing young talents. "When i was invited, I immediately said yes, because theatre is close to [my heart]. It was amazing to see the talent of the locals, and the thriving theatre culture here. the plays that they enacted were outstanding. People from across Assam came together to put up a great festival," Chadha tells mid-day.



She was accompanied by Adil Hussain on the podium. Talking of her association with the actor, she states, "We have been friends since 2015 when we worked on Main Aur Charles. We have plenty of personal and professional stories to discuss. He is an amazing artiste and i always enjoy his company. During the chat, he regaled me with stories about his days of doing theatre in Assam." The festival promotes local talent and recognises theatre talent from all corners of the state. He [Adil Hussain] is an amazing artiste and I always enjoy his company. During the chat, he regaled me with stories about his days of doing theatre in Assam."

