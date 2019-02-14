Richa Chadha bags trophy for exploring diverse characters in Bollywood

bollywood

Richa Chadha, who is currently preparing for Shakeela biopic, took the trophy home for her experiments with the roles in the tinsel town

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha bagged an award at an annual summit in Andheri for exploring diverse roles in Bollywood. She says actors are expected to become a brand beyond their screen image.

"We are a business by ourselves. Each one of us with our unique traits and qualities stands out and truly represent something." Richa spells bold and bindaas.

On the professional front, Richa Chadha will be next seen in an unusual avatar, Shakeela, a biopic based on the '90s actress from the South. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kannada actor Esther Noronha and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai, the biopic will show the heart-wrenching journey of Shakeela.

Even though Shakeela was known primarily for her roles in adult films, Shakeela's phenomenal success made her several enemies in the patriarchal industry. It is also said to have caused ripples in the male-dominated industry down south. Shakeela was an unlikely superstar whose films were translated into 16 languages including Nepali, Russia, Chinese, Sinhalese and other foreign dialects. Her box office performance was often responsible for helping cinema halls survive in B and C towns in the South.

Termed as one of the most anticipated biopics of 2019, director Indrajit Lankesh is all set to showcase the true life of an artist who defied various norms and rules of the film industry.

