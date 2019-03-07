Richa Chadha bats for LGBTQ community

bollywood

Richa Chadha will inaugurate the first Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre and medical clinic for LGBTQ community in Vakola, Mumbai

Taking her support for the LGBTQ community forward, Richa Chadha will inaugurate the first Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre and medical clinic for the community in Vakola today.

Initiated by The Humsafar Trust, the centre aims to further facilitate the uptake of treatment and care for members of the community. Chadha says, "It's great that there can be a space where people can come forward without the fear of being judged, and get the mental and physical support they need. The Humsafar Trust has been working in this direction for many years, and has a sense of the problems that need to be addressed."

