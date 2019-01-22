Richa Chadha calls Akshaye Khanna 'underrated, intelligent'

bollywood

Richa is currently awaiting the release of Shakeela, a biopic on the eponymous southern adult film actress who made it big in the low budget film world

Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha says her "Section 375" co-actor Akshaye Khanna is brilliant but underrated.

Talking about her experience of working with Akshaye, Richa said in a statement: "I have admired Akshaye Khanna's work in offbeat films like 'Gandhi, My Father' and the cult film 'Dil Chahta Hai'. I am really delighted that I can team up with him for this one. He is brilliant, so underrated and intelligent."

She is enjoying shooting with Akshaye and with director Ajay Behl.

"Section 375" highlights how a critical law meant for the safety of women can be misused. As the title suggests, the film will delve into the particular section as defined in the Indian Penal Code.

The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.

Richa Chadha's Section 375 is ready to roll after a long tussle between producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and Manish Gupta, who was to initially direct the film. Given Chadha's knack for getting into the skin of her characters, it is not surprising that the actor - who plays a lawyer in the courtroom drama - is meeting law professors as part of her prep.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever