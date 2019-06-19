Richa Chadha extends her support for the Pride Month
Richa Chadha extends her support for the Pride Month for the LGBTQIA+ community, joins a special awareness program by the US Consulate
The Supreme Court of India in 2018 passed a landmark decision by overruling a dated Indian law that criminalised homosexuality. Richa Chadha was one of the premiere supporters of the LGBTQ community since a very long time and has always been vocal about the need of their rights through several mediums. In fact, she recently was even the chosen face by Humsafar Trust which is India's leading NGO for the LGBTQ community to inaugurate India's first-ever holistic medical centre for the people of the community to help them break away from stigmas of general discrimination they may face.
Richa Chadha's thoughts and opinions have also made her a leading choice as a figure internationally too, be it jury member of prestigious international film festivals or international forums, Richa is invited and has been a part of these several time in her career so far. Such achievements make her a sought after name for key global conversations and one such conversation is that of the ongoing Pride Month. Pride Month is celebrated every June across the world as a mark to the celebration of the pride flag, the LGBTQ community and a celebration of the lives of all its members and also to bring a large amount of awareness. Owing to her constant support, the US consulate has now roped her in for a special promotion of the Pride Month in India. It's a mark of their celebration of the month and they sought to have Richa as the person leading the way with an example. This will be done through an outreach digitally and on social media to help get Richa's opinions to reach a wide section of the audiences for awareness.
View this post on Instagram
“It’s 2019! Obsolete ideas of morality, misinformation about LGBTQIA+ must go. By repealing section #377, India has joined the ranks of other progressive nations in the world. For the common man, there’s now a growing understanding that being LGBTQIA+ is normal. But repealing the law on paper and having greater acceptability as an LGBTQIA+ in society are very different things. We need to work tirelessly to remove ignorance, misinformation and stigma attached to the community and its choices. Life must be made easier. An open and welcoming approach to the LGBTQIA+ must percolate down to the tier two cities and villages in India, and not stay restricted to the cosmopolitans. As a society, we must become more inclusive and aware about all genders and their needs. The role of LGBTQIA allies is crucial in this regard, as we can help bring issues of stereotyping and harassment to the notice of people and popular media. We should team up with artists who fight for freedom of expression, against censorship, and also join hands with those fighting for marginalized groups.” -- Richa Chadha, Actress and LGBTQIA+ ally. #LGBTQIChampion #PrideMonth #pride @therichachadha
Speaking about it, Richa said, "A month dedicated to the LGBTQ community gives us an opportunity to bring up this conversation. Now the Draconian 377 has been repealed, slowly and steadily we can aim at removing social prejudice. It's an honour for me to be considered by the US Consulate in India as a supporter of this movement."
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- These photos of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan prove that she is a fun-loving millennial
- Kiara Advani: Lesser known facts and candid photos of the Kabir Singh actress
- Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya trailer launch put on hold; Here's why
- Aamir Khan purchases property worth Rs 35 crore for this reason
- Watch: Salman Khan's intense workout videos will make you hit the gym right away
- Taimur Ali Khan is daddy's boy and this photo with Saif Ali Khan is proof
- Katrina Kaif: Wouldn't have spoken about relationship if I had my way
- Amy Jackson shares cute photo from pregnancy checkup with George Panayiotou
- Mira Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Amyra Dastur, Sonal Chauhan sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Salon Stories: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Yami Gautam day out
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Do you know how Tabu and Rani Mukerji landed in Bollywood?