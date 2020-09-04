Richa Chadha: Feel duty-bound to give credit

In August, Varun Grover, Kausar Munir and Swanand Kirkire, in collaboration with 15 other artistes, released a song, Credit de de yaar, to express their displeasure about not receiving recognition as lyricists. The debate gathered steam on social media and the dialogue about credit to creators intensified. Richa Chadha has taken the movement further and requested actors to extend support. "A movement to get rights for those who lay the groundwork of projects is long overdue. [As an actor], I feel duty-bound to ensure that everyone gets their fair credit. We should take pride in promoting our collaborators," says the actor, who believes that this is a manifestation of the star culture in Bollywood.

"I owe my career to writers like Neeraj Ghaywan and Mrighdeep Lamba, who are always going to be the apex of the pyramid in terms of respect, for me," adds Chadha, adding that the crème de la crème of Bollywood should step up and promote writers. "Credit de de yaar is a reminder of how unfair we have been to those whose shoulders we stand on and it's time we make a change in the right direction."

