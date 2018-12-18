Richa Chadha gets a memorable surprise birthday courtesy of beau Ali Fazal in Maldives!

bollywood

Richa Chadha celebrates her birthday today and thus, finding time from her busy schedule, her boyfriend actor Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for the actress

Richa Chadha celebrates her birthday today and thus, finding time from her busy schedule, her boyfriend actor Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for the actress. Both Richa and Ali have been busy with their respective work schedules, with Richa being busy with Shakeela Biopic and shoot of two other films, Ali was busy with shoot of Milan Talkies and Prassthanam. The two finally owing to the year end, found time from their schedule and flew down to the island nation of Maldives.

It was an early birthday surprise from Ali to Richa intended to spend time away from the city to celebrate the special occasion of Richa's birthday. So much so, that Richa only knew that it was meant to be a holiday, the destination wasn't revealed to her too until she departed for the holiday.

On the work front, Richa recently wrapped up the first schedule of the Panga in Bhopal and is all geared up for shooting the next schedule which will happen in February as both she and her co-star Kangana Ranaut need to prepare for the role.

The actress is now also well on her way to becoming a full-fledged producer with the advent and launch of her own venture which she has individually launched. The venture will initially seek to produce features and innovative content and has already green lit its first project. This marks her first official production with her new venture with a feature film.

