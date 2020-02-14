Richa Chadha gives a witty reply to news of her wedding with Ali Fazal

News of Bollywood's cute couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha getting hitched started doing the rounds yesterday. Later, however, quotes of denial also started circulating, thus leaving their fans and social media confused.

While not much is currently known, Richa Chadha has addressed people's concerns about her wedding with Ali. The actress took to Twitter to tweet, "At 9 am we are getting married, at 4 pm the wedding is off. Why don't you guys only decide yaa and we will show up! While you're at it, zara bacchon ke naam bhi decide kar lein (go ahead and decide our kids' names as well). And what school you will send them to, suna hai donation lagta hai, de dena plz (I've heard donation is required, so please do it). Love u"

Well, while it's quite a witty response on Richa's part, it's left social media confused even more. Only time will tell if Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are getting married anytime soon!

