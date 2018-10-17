Richa Chadha: Great to see films on women sports stars

bollywood

Richa Chadha has begun her prep to play kabaddi player, which will be one of the most physically challenging roles she has played in her Bollywood career

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha, who will essay a kabaddi player with Kangana Ranaut in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga, finds it great that a number of movies are being written about women sports stars. Richa has begun prepping for the movie, which will be one of the most physically challenging roles she has played in her Bollywood career. The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, will be about women kabaddi players and the trials they face.

"It's great to see such a great number of films like 'Panga' being written on female sport athletes. Its important to have representation and such diversity being shown on-screen. To show such stories helps create awareness both for the amazing women we have in the sports arena who are doing so well internationally and it also helps increase the popularity for the sport," Richa said in a statement.

"It's great to see filmmakers like Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who are etching such roles for women that shows them as a figure of strength and vigour," she added. Omung Kumar's "Mary Kom" on boxer M.C. Mary Kom brought the spotlight on women sportspersons, and now films are being made on icons like Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever