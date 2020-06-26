Richa Chadha has a strong message on 'fairness' cream changing its name

In a remarkable move, HUL has decided to rename their popular skincare brand Fair and Lovely. As netizens celebrated the bold move, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who has quite often questioned the society's set beauty norms and their depiction in popular culture, especially movies, posted a celebratory message on her social media handle.

She wrote, ""NOT FAIR BUT LOVELY", I had gotten this printed on a T shirt back in 2015. Yesterday, the brand @fairandlovely_id and I were finally in agreement! Yesterday, they dropped the word FAIR from their product name... Before you attack the brand for only paying 'lip service', please remember, it takes many generations for ideas to change. There is demand and hence there is supply...We have been told since we were children, that fairness is the only definition of beauty! It is also another unfortunate byproduct of colonialism and casteism! But it's 2020, and a lot of BS is getting dismantled ! [sic]"

She further added, "It took me many years of unlearning to gain confidence and start LOVING my complexion! Der aye durust aye, I say. I welcome this decision by the brand... and it's not easy... brands have a thousand meetings before they change even the FONT in their logo... I hope slowly and steadily mindsets change... we must continuously and without any influence of the West, define our own idea of beauty. Beauty must be inclusive! Bravo @fairandlovely_id [sic]"

On the personal front, it may be recalled that Richa and her long time boyfriend Ali Fazal were to tie the knot in April, as per reports. The actors admitted to the wedding being postponed due to the unforeseen situation.

