Richa Chadha lends helping hand to flood-hit Kerala

bollywood

Richa Chadha donated monetary funds to various relief funds across the state

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha who has been busy shooting for her upcoming biopic Shakeela directed by Indrajit Lankesh has always been vocal with her support, no matter what the cause. With the Kerala floods that have ravaged the state and with many lives lost and upturned, the actress knew she had to do something for the state. Her costar, Rajeev Pillai who is from Kerala and who cancelled his wedding to help people affected by the floods was helping onground and needed as much support as possible. The actress immediately raised funds to help her costar rebuilding his native village. Apart from that she also donated monetary funds to various relief funds across the state.

Richa who is vocal when it comes to animal welfare didn't just preach but practiced it wholeheartedly during the Kerala floods when she knew she needed to speak about the need for the desire operations of the animals who were stranded with nowhere to go in these catastrophic floods. The NGO, ResQ who Richa has been associated with for over a year deployed a team of volunteers to Kerala. Using her large social media fan base and voice, she took to the masses by posting videos for the help of those animal who need attention and how people can help regarding the same.

As the floods are subsiding now and people are beginning to rebuild their lives, Richa heard about the youth who have lost everything in the floods and whose family might not be able to send them back to school. With the help of her actor from her upcoming film, Rajeev Pillai the two are identifying kids who need financial help for education. With help of Rajeev, The actress who has always stressed on the importance of an education immediately have decided to pay for 5 young kids' education until class 10.

Speaking about it, Richa said, "It's a human responsibility to come together during adverse times and everyone should do their best in their capacity to show compassion for those suffering. In times of calamities, it's a collaborative efforts of all who are willing to help. You could be anywhere but can always make a difference but doing the best you can and I pledged to support the post floods rescue help by doing my bit"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates