Richa Chadha meets law professors as part of her prep for Section 375

Richa Chadha meets professors for lawyer act in Section 375

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha's Section 375 is ready to roll after a long tussle between producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and Manish Gupta, who was to initially direct the film. Given Chadha's knack for getting into the skin of her characters, it is not surprising that the actor - who plays a lawyer in the courtroom drama - is meeting law professors as part of her prep.

A source says, "Instead of meeting lawyers, Richa felt law professors would be her best bet to get a complete understanding of the profession. After all, they are the ones who produce the most successful lawyers. She visited some of the best law colleges in Pune to prepare for her part."

Chadha, who dons the black robe for the first time on screen, says, "Since I play a driven and ethical lawyer, I wanted to understand what drives people to take up litigation. That's why law schools were a good idea."

Exploring how the laws against rape are misused, the drama - which will now be helmed by Ajay Bahl - sees Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in a battle of wits in the courtroom. "I will definitely work on the body language to bring nuance to my character. More than the jargon, it's the day-to-day functioning of the court that will be depicted in the most authentic manner possible," she adds.

