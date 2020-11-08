Richa Chadha on learning Urdu for Lahore Conspiracy: This shoot was fulfilling

Getting back on set is one of the most enjoyable times for actors these days. The seven-month hiatus has been hard on most of them after their choc-a-bloc schedules came to a grinding halt due to the ongoing pandemic. Thus, when a start-to-finish schedule was lined up for her upcoming project in Lucknow, Richa Chadha was more than thrilled to get back to work. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, Lahore Conspiracy is said to be a thrilling love story of two spies.

The Zee5 film revolves around a divorced Indian woman, her love for Urdu literature, and a call of duty in Pakistan that will change her life as she knows it. Talking about her project, Chadha tells mid-day, "I was kicked when I heard the story and learned that I am to play an undercover agent. Lahore Conspiracy is an entertaining film that carries a potent message. We had a great time shooting it."

Staying true to her style, the actor spent considerable time working on talaffuz (Urdu pronunciation) for the character. Chadha, who enjoys shayari, has read the works of Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Basheer Badr, Chakbast, among others. But for the film, the Fukrey actor is widening her interests. Though her character in the movie doesn't speak Urdu, there is a lehja (manner of speaking), which she sought to perfect during the filming. The producers even hired a diction expert from Lucknow to help the cast pronounce words accurately. Chadha explains, "It's essential to stay authentic to the role. As actors, it is primarily our job to perfect every element of our character. I am glad this film allows me the opportunity. Exploring languages, places, and culture is the most thrilling aspect of being an actor. Every day is a learning experience and this shoot, drenched in old-world nostalgia, was fulfilling."

