Richa Chadha pens tribute to Nelson Mandela

Richa Chadha and Nelson Mandela

Her recent trip to the UK for the promotions of Love Sonia, which released in England last week, turned out to be momentous for Richa Chadha. During her trip, the actor was chosen to pen a hand-written message that will be featured in The House of Commons Book of Tribute to the late Nelson Mandela - thus becoming the only Bollywood actor to earn a place in the special tribute.

Conceptualised as an homage to the former South African president who fought against Apartheid and child poverty, the book has personalised messages written by former US president Barack Obama, Sir Paul McCartney, Maya Angelou, Russell Crowe and David Beckham, among others.

Talking to mid-day, Chadha says she was honoured when Nic Careem - the man who set the ball rolling on the initiative - asked her to be part of it. "I met Nic when I was in London recently. He has been working hard to give shape to this amazingly conceptualised book. Nelson Mandela's fight for the rights of the downtrodden people of his race has made him an inspiring figure. To have heartfelt messages written by such accomplished people is a great way to know that people continue to think of him even today."

The book is an effort to take forward Mandela's mission of eradicating poverty. Slated to have a global release in May, the proceeds from the book's sales will go towards fighting child poverty in the respective country.

