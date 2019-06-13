Richa Chadha represents India at an African tech event
After having previously been part of the country's Marrakech Film Festival, this marks Richa Chadha's second visit to Morocco
Having influenced an international audience with projects like Inside Edge, Richa Chadha has been deemed a popular influencer by Cyfy Africa, a conference on technology. At today's Morocco event, Chadha will discuss innovations, evolving digital rights and social mobility.
After having previously been part of the country's Marrakech Film Festival, this marks Chadha's second visit to Morocco. "CyFy brings together like-minded people from Africa and Asia to discuss issues in media and culture. I will speak on new media and entertainment," the actor says of the event that will be held in Tangier.
Also Read: Richa Chadha goes off social media to get away from the toxicity of the medium
