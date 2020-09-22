Richa Chadha responds, Saiyami Kher, RGV support Anurag Kashyap

Richa Chadha will take the legal route against Payal Ghosh for dragging her name in the sexual misbehaviour case against Anurag Kashyap. On Monday, in a statement released by her lawyer, Chadha said that "a genuinely wronged woman" should get justice, but no woman can misuse her liberties to "harass other women with baseless allegations."

Richa released a press statement through her lawyers, which read: "Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadda', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest."

There was an update also shared by Richa's team which stated that, "soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of."

A lot of celebrities came out in support of Anurag Kashyap after Payal's harassment allegations. Saiyami Kher, who worked with Kashyap in Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, extended support to him by posting that he is "completely the opposite," of what people perceive him to be. Here's what she shared on Twitter:

(Long overdue. Long thread)



The first time I met @anuragkashyap72 he called me to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, “My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!” pic.twitter.com/pexZNF487u — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "The Anurag i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can't picture what’s happening now. [sic]"

