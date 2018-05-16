Richa Chadha returns to theatre after two years

Richa Chadha has given her nod to A Life In Telling opposite Vinay Pathak



Richa Chadha

Before she plunges headlong into the shoot of the Shakeela biopic, Richa Chadha is returning to her first love — theatre. The actor, who had received rave reviews for her rendition of White Rabbit Red Rabbit in 2016, has given her nod to A Life In Telling, the latest production by QTP. The play will see her share the stage with Vinay Pathak and Ashwin Mushran.

Directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee, the play will apparently see Chadha essay three characters in keeping with the three parallel tracks of the story. A source says, "The script is such that the tracks are intertwined and culminate into a common end."



Vinay Pathak

Scheduled to open in Mumbai by the end of this month, the play will have two shows each in Mumbai and Delhi. Richa Chadha says, "I love being able to perform on stage whenever I get a chance. There is something about the stage that one just cannot replicate on screen."

