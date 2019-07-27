Richa Chadha: Shut myself out, worked in isolation

bollywood

Richa Chadha takes a break from Inside Edge 3 shoot to finish her autobiography.

Richa Chadha takes out time from her hectic schedule for her personal memoir

Busy dividing her days between the shoot of Section 375 and the third season of Inside Edge, Richa Chadha has had little time to devote to her personal memoir that she is penning for a publishing house. Now that she has wrapped up her portion of the crime thriller, the actor has taken a break from the shoot of the web series to complete the manuscript. The book, that shines a spotlight on how she overcame her eating disorder, is targeting a year-end release.

"Dabbling in so many shoots simultaneously can be exhausting. I knew I was on a deadline. I was more than halfway through my book, but I had to concentrate to the point that I would be thinking about this daily. So taking a break from shoot was essential," says Chadha, who is now spending her days at the writing table. "I have shut myself out and am working in peaceful isolation to complete the book." She is thoroughly enjoying the process of expressing herself through the written word. "I enjoy writing, I’d be writing even if I were a carpenter or a photographer."

Chadha will resume filming for the show by the second week of August.

Also read: Richa Chadha gears up for her first action film, here's the first look

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates