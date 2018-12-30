Richa Chadha-starrer 'Cabaret' to premiere in Jan 2019

bollywood

Directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi, Cabaret is a musical, unique love story and thriller starring Richa, Gulshan Devaiah, S. Sreesanth and Gulshan Grover, among others

Actress Richa Chadha's delayed film "Cabaret" will finally premiere on January 9 next year on a digital platform. "The movie (Cabaret) celebrates dance and love in the most unique way possible," Pooja Bhatt, producer, "Cabaret", said in a statement.

"We are thrilled about premiering it on a digital platform, ZEE5, and are sure that their phenomenal reach will take 'Cabaret' to a much larger audience who are seeking cutting edge content on the go," she said.

Directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi, "Cabaret" is a musical, unique love story and thriller starring Richa, Gulshan Devaiah, S. Sreesanth and Gulshan Grover, among others.

Richa said 'Cabaret' has been one of her most challenging roles to date. She had earlier told IANS that "Cabaret" is her "first typical commercial outing and I did it for the love of song and dance and as an experiment". The film features songs by veteran singer Usha Uthup, as well as Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeti Mohan.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said: "'Cabaret' is an exceptional love story with an equal mix of thrill. It is the type of content that our audiences across India and the world will appreciate and watch."

