Richa Chadha to render another Punjabi song?

While her first single is yet to release, sources claim Richa Chadha might soon work on another Punjabi single with rising musician, Badal



Richa Chadha and Dr Zeus

Richa Chadha is apparently taking her music skills seriously. She collaborated with Kangana hitmaker Dr Zeus on a single earlier this year. While it is yet to release, sources claim the actor might soon work on a­nother Punjabi single with rising musician, Badal. She is often spotted hanging out with him. Richa Chadha recently shot for a promotional video song for the film Daasdev where she was seen experimenting with her looks that looked like the modernized version of Parveen Babi's hit song from the 80's Jawani Janeman. The was song was an instant hit and Parveen's look from the song till date stands to be iconic. Over the years her look inspired many other Bollywood actress but Richa's look in this promotional video song took a different take elevating it to the modernized version.

Speaking on the video Richa Chadha said, "My look happened by accident. When I wore the gold outfit, someone on set said 'you look exactly like Parveen Babi.' It just felt like it was meant to be as Parveen Babi was one of the biggest actresses & style icons of her time." Her film Daasdev is set to release on 27th April. Check out her pics to believe the similarity.

