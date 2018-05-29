Richa Chadha to star in a first of its kind short film

For the first time in India, a play will be adapted into a short film. The film is named, The Life in Telling, after the play and it will have three stories with a common thread



Richa Chadha recently went back to theatre after a two-year long hiatus. The talented actress who will be seen in the upcoming Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, directed by Anubhav Sinha, went back to the stage with a play called The Life in Telling.

The play was directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and starred Vinay Pathak and Ashwin Mushran as well. It was held at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai and opened to a full house. Being an extremely exclusive play for the head honchos of an international bank, there were only two shows, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi.

As the play was extremely well-received and the audiences were delighted by Richa and the cast's performance, the bank has decided to sponsor a short film based on the play. For the first time in India, a play will be adapted into a short film. The film shall also be named, The Life in Telling, after the play and it will have three stories with a common thread.

Richa Chadha will again be seen playing the female lead in all three stories along with Vinay Pathak. As it is a short film they have the freedom to use a few locations instead of being restricted to the stage. This will also ensure the film is as realistic as possible.

Richa said "The first show of the play in Mumbai went off well and it was great to see a packed venue. The response to it has been great. We have even got requests from people asking when the next show would be in the city. It was quite a good surprise when the production told us that due to the responses they had received they were making the play into a short film. And adding to that is the fact that it might just be the first of its kind. While watching it as a play has its own feel, as a short film it will reach a whole new level and many more people."

