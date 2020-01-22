Fast emerging as an icon for the youth because of her unflinching honesty, Richa Chadha recently took to the streets for an adorable 'social experiment'. Despite being busy with the promotions of Panga and other pre-production work, she tried an interesting initiative on International Hug Day.

At a time when we're seeing both the rise in extremism as well as rising awareness about social causes globally, the actress decided to go hang out at Carter Road, Bandra to holding a hand painted 'Free Hugs' sign. She wore dark glasses as she didn't want to be recognised but just wanted to give out hugs as a citizen and not a celebrity. Although a few fans eventually did recognise her, she gave out hugs to strangers and passers by with ease.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates