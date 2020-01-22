Richa Chadha took to the streets of Mumbai with "Free Hugs" to spread joy on National Hug Day
Despite being busy with the promotions of Panga and other pre-production work, Richa Chadha tried an interesting initiative on International Hug Day
Fast emerging as an icon for the youth because of her unflinching honesty, Richa Chadha recently took to the streets for an adorable 'social experiment'. Despite being busy with the promotions of Panga and other pre-production work, she tried an interesting initiative on International Hug Day.
View this post on Instagram
. . . . ...set out to share some ð because there’s so much hate in ð atm! Like Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot be driven out by darkness, only light can do that ...” I hugged strangers and it was MAGIC! à¤à¤¾à¤à¥ you see in the red sari, not only hugged me, she kissed me, and then proceeded to KISS MY FRIEND (the reason her ð±shook) who was helping ð¥°ð¤ðMade people hug each other too... you see love is contagious ! NOW I WANNA DO THIS EVERY YEAR! May be next year you can join me ðâ®ï¸ Smile. Spread love! à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥! â¤ï¸ Thanks Sagar, UJ and Sajid! You supported my madness ð . . PS - I took a lift, had come in a car...from which we were documenting this! #NationalHugDay #Hug #Love #Peace #SpreadLove #BeTheChange
At a time when we're seeing both the rise in extremism as well as rising awareness about social causes globally, the actress decided to go hang out at Carter Road, Bandra to holding a hand painted 'Free Hugs' sign. She wore dark glasses as she didn't want to be recognised but just wanted to give out hugs as a citizen and not a celebrity. Although a few fans eventually did recognise her, she gave out hugs to strangers and passers by with ease.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe