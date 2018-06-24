Richa Chadha wins outstanding achievement award at the London Indian Film Festival

The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Sai Tamhankar, opened to packed audiences at the famous Leicester Square last evening and got a thunderous response

Richa Chadha was honoured with outstanding achievement award at the London Indian Film Festival for her performance in Tabrez Noorani's "Love Sonia". Richa is currently in London attending the ongoing London Indian Film Festival, where "Love Sonia" had its premiere.

The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Sai Tamhankar, opened to packed audiences at the famous Leicester Square last evening and got a thunderous response.

"This was completely unexpected. I was overwhelmed with the response to the film and I am very happy that people knew, appreciated my work here in London. It was a humbling experience," Richa said in a statement. The actor will soon start shooting for "Shakeela and will also start working on the second season of Amazon Primes Original Series "Inside Edge".

