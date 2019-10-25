Richa Chadha's current Diwali vibe is every Indian ever; watch video
Richa Chadha is known for her wit and humour. The actress' latest Instagram video in reference to Diwali festival is proof about her sass
Richa Chadha is an absolutely amazing artist with a combination of style and wit. The actress' body of work proves that she is an actor par excellence. On Friday, the actress shared a video on Instagram which described the state of every individual during Diwali.
It goes without saying that pre-Diwali is more tiresome than the actual festival customs. Cleaning the house is one of the biggest tasks, and Richa Chadha's video is in reference to this old-age Diwali tradition. The video is divided into two sections - Me when I start Diwali ki 'safai' and Me when I can't finish it.
Richa has created video memes on herself and we bet you will roll on the floor after seeing her before/after versions. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress captioned the video as: "Me all this week, do you feel me?"
Sanya Malhotra commented on the picture and shared many laughing emoticons. Her followers too couldn't get enough of her sass.
On the other hand, Richa Chadha is extremely vocal about her political or social views. The actress, who was recently seen in the film, Section 375 feels that the mainstream media and social media is biased towards female stars.
Talking about it, she had told IANS, "Mainstream media, as well as social media, tends to be unfair towards female stars, and female stars get trolled and criticised more than their male counterparts. I can say this from my observation of the way media constantly questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and other female stars for their choices - whether it is fashion, political opinion or lifestyle. Do they question the male stars enough as well?"
On the personal front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in a relationship with each other, and their Instagram account is filled with each other's pictures.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey. The duo became good friends since then, and eventually started dating in 2016. However, it was in 2017 that the couple made their relationship official when Richa accompanied Ali for the premiere of the latter's Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. Pictures from the event went viral. (All photos/Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's official Instagram account and AFP)
However, rumours of Ali and Richa's relationship began to be termed a promotional gimmick for their film Fukrey Returns by a certain section of media. Richa shut gossip mongers by stating that she and Ali Fazal are not faking a relationship.
"I feel sad for those who think Ali and I are faking our relationship," she told mid-day in December 2017. Alluding to a storyline that appeared to pair her alongside Varun Sharma's character in Fukrey, Choocha, she added, "If I had to start a love rumour to promote the film, I would have done it with Choocha. Ali and I never wanted to talk about our relationship publicly because we knew this is how people would react. People should use their brains before passing comments. I hope they get the right message after reading this."
It was almost in 2016 that tongues started wagging about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's affection for each other. Chadha revealed further that they've been "in a happy space since a long time".
"Ali and I have known each other since we were doing theatre. Speculations were rife since then. People weren't surprised when the media published it. In fact, the media was the last to know about it," said Richa Chadha.
Richa Chadha's arrival at the LA premiere of Ali Fazal's British film, Victoria & Abdul, in September 2017, appeared to be the validation that the media was seeking about their affair. Talking about the same, Richa said the comprehension was fitting, after all, "it was obvious that I would not go so far if we were only friends."
Usually tight-lipped about her personal life, Richa Chadha admitted the revelation then was unavoidable. "But I feel it's always good to avoid conversation about it (a romance) as it preserves the sanctity of the relationship."
Well, circa 2019, the lovebirds can't stop displaying their affection on social media. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have often been seen involved in some PDA.
At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were felicitated with 'Most Beautiful Couple Award', which was earlier given to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in 2017.
When asked about marriage plans, Richa Chadha told mid-day, "I hate discussing my relationship and possible marriage. That becomes the headline and I hate that. I don't enjoy so much scrutiny of my personal life."
Richa Chadha celebrates her birthday on December 18 and in 2018, finding time from their busy schedule, Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for his girlfriend. Ali whisked her off to the Maldives.
We assume, Richa Chadha too must have planned some birthday celebrations for her beau this year too, as Ali Fazal turned 33 on October 15. Meanwhile, fans can keep guessing when the wedding bells will ring.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Ali Fazal!
As actor Ali Fazal turns a year older, we take a look at his love story with his Fukrey actress Richa Chadha, which has given us some serious relationship goals over the years.
