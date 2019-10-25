Richa Chadha's current Diwali vibe is every Indian ever; watch video

Richa Chadha is an absolutely amazing artist with a combination of style and wit. The actress' body of work proves that she is an actor par excellence. On Friday, the actress shared a video on Instagram which described the state of every individual during Diwali.

It goes without saying that pre-Diwali is more tiresome than the actual festival customs. Cleaning the house is one of the biggest tasks, and Richa Chadha's video is in reference to this old-age Diwali tradition. The video is divided into two sections - Me when I start Diwali ki 'safai' and Me when I can't finish it.

Richa has created video memes on herself and we bet you will roll on the floor after seeing her before/after versions. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress captioned the video as: "Me all this week, do you feel me?"

Sanya Malhotra commented on the picture and shared many laughing emoticons. Her followers too couldn't get enough of her sass.

On the other hand, Richa Chadha is extremely vocal about her political or social views. The actress, who was recently seen in the film, Section 375 feels that the mainstream media and social media is biased towards female stars.

Talking about it, she had told IANS, "Mainstream media, as well as social media, tends to be unfair towards female stars, and female stars get trolled and criticised more than their male counterparts. I can say this from my observation of the way media constantly questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and other female stars for their choices - whether it is fashion, political opinion or lifestyle. Do they question the male stars enough as well?"

On the personal front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in a relationship with each other, and their Instagram account is filled with each other's pictures.

