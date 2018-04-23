Richa Chadha's new song look inspired by Parveen Babi's Jawani Janeman

Richa Chadha shot for a promotional video song for the film Daasdev where she was seen experimenting with her looks that looked like the modernized version of Parveen Babi's hit song from the 80's Jawani Janeman



Richa Chadha and Parveen Babi

Actress Richa Chadha is considered to be the front-runner in Bollywood for experimenting with her looks and character in the films she does. Right from playing an old woman Nagma Khatoon in her first commercial success hit, Gangs of Wasseypur series to her soon to release film Daasdev, Richa has experimented with her looks with ease and flawlessly. She recently shot for a promotional video song for the film Daasdev where she was seen experimenting with her looks that looked like the modernized version of Parveen Babi's hit song from the 80's Jawani Janeman.

The was song was an instant hit and Parveen's look from the song till date stands to be iconic. Over the years her look inspired many other Bollywood actress but Richa's look in this promotional video song took a different take elevating it to the modernized version.

Speaking on the video Richa Chadha said, "My look happened by accident. When I wore the gold outfit, someone on set said 'you look exactly like Parveen Babi.' It just felt like it was meant to be as Parveen Babi was one of the biggest actresses & style icons of her time." Her film Daasdev is set to release on 27th April. Check out her pics to believe the similarity.

