Richa Chadha's tribal act in Meet Bros next album, Neel Samandar

music

While growing up, Richa loved the '90s when pop music videos were a rage; the reason she agreed to be a part of it

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha features in the music video, Neel Samandar, directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The track has been rendered by Prakriti Kakar and Benny Dayal. Meet Bros has composed the music.

While growing up, Richa loved the '90s when pop music videos were a rage; the reason she agreed to be a part of it. The music video has been shot in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The video features Fukrey star Richa Chadda and Debutant Ankit D'souza, a fresh new discovery by the Producers. Expressing her excitement, Actor Richa Chadda says," "Growing up, I absolutely loved the era of 90's when as kids we would enjoy the many pop Music Videos, today its pure nostalgia. Thus when Pradeep da called me for this video and offered for me to be a part of it, I had to agree. We shot at beautiful locations in the Andamans, which upon reaching we realised it wasn't going to be easy, but with Pradeep da and the team backing it, it turned out to be a success".

The music is released by Zee Music and Directed by Pradeep Sarkar who is known for creating meaningful content through feature films, Music video and commercials. Produced by Dancing Shadows Productions Isha Kumar and Rahul Bagga. Rahul Bagga, An Indian film and theatre actor. He has been associated with several movies with a leading role, TV series and advertisements. He heads the creative division of Dancing Shadow Productions. Isha Kumar, An Indian fiction and non-fiction content producer, she has been into journalism for around 8 years in non-fiction & fiction content creation. She looks after the production, manpower management & finances of the company.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates