Richard Gere delivers food to migrants stuck aboard ship

Since last week, the ship has been stranded near the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, in international waters, to be assigned a safe harbour to disembark 121 people who were rescued at sea during two different operations.

Richard Gere. Pic/AFP

Rome: Hollywood actor Richard Gere took food to an NGO operated ship with 121 migrants onboard that has been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for a week waiting to find a port. The Open Arms NGO shared photographs of the actor and activist taking food and supplies aboard the humanitarian vessel.

"We are here on the Open Arms boat, I just arrived here from Lampedusa and we have brought as much water and as much food as we possibly can for everyone on board. I think there's about 140 people here, maybe 150," Gere said.

Since last week, the ship has been stranded near the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, in international waters, to be assigned a safe harbour to disembark 121 people who were rescued at sea during two different operations. The first rescue was on August 1 when 55 migrants were saved, including twin babies and a pregnant woman, just as their boat was about to capsize.

