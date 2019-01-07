Richard Madden picks first Golden Globe for 'Bodyguard'

hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for 'Bodyguard' winner Richard Madden poses with the trophy at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

Actor Richard Madden took home his first Golden Globe trophy for Netflix's hit show "Bodyguard". He beat Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Stephan James ("Homecoming"), Billy Porter ("Pose") and Matthew Rhys ("The Americans") to pick the trophy in Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama category.

The "Game of Thrones" actor, who looked smart in a tuxedo, was overwhelmed by the win. "Thank you very much to the HFPA. I didn't see this coming at all," he said. "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the amazing crew and cast that made aBodyguarda¿ that worked very hard over the course of five months to make this show."

He went on to thank his personal team and even gave a special shout out to people close to him. "And most importantly, my friends and my family and mom and dad who flew all the way from Scotland. I wouldn't be here without you." In the six-episode political thriller "Bodyguard", Madden plays David Budd, a PTSD-suffering veteran and police officer who is tasked with protecting UK's Home Secretary Julia Montague (played by Keeley Hawes).

But "Bodyguard" lost to "The Americans" -- which was named as the Best TV Series - Drama at the ceremony. Others in competition were: "Homecoming", "Killing Eve" and "Pose".

Accepting the trophy, creator, executive producer and writer Joe Weisberg thanked his cast, including lead actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as well as "all the writers, directors, editors, the best crew in the universe".

He also thanked "the amazing team at FX", saying, "You nurtured and loved this show, and we love you guys". "Thank you everyone. The more I learn, the more I understand what you did for us and me personally," Weisberg said.

