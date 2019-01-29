Richard Madden to leave Bodyguard for James Bond?

hollywood

Television series producer indicates that the actor may replace Daniel Craig in coveted role in the action franchise's next edition

Daniel Craig

Bodyguard TV series producer has said that actor Richard Madden is in talks to play James Bond in the film franchise. With that, Madden's future in Bodyguard has been thrown into doubt, reports dailymail. Madden, 32, took the title role in the TV series as bodyguard David Budd.



Richard Madden

A second series is expected but an unnamed producer on the show said, "We don't know if Richard will do series two. It depends what happens with James Bond, we don't know yet."

There has been increasing speculation about Madden replacing Daniel Craig in the most coveted role in the movies. And it is understood that James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been in touch with Madden. It was speculated that Tom Hiddleston would play the part.

Before he starred in Bodyguard, Madden played Robb Stark in TV fantasy series Game Of Thrones, but bowed out in the third season. The eighth and final season of the hit series will bow out in April 2019.

