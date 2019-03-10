Richard Madden to try his luck in Hollywood

hollywood

Richard Madden is reportedly considering moving to the US to try out his luck in Hollywood after winning a Golden Globe for his role in Bodyguard

Richard Madden

Bodyguard star Richard Madden is reportedly considering moving to the US to try out his luck in Hollywood after winning a Golden Globe for his role in Bodyguard. According to The Sun, the 32-year-old told his friends that he is keen to go the United States and make his mark after his successful turns in "Bodyguard" and "Game Of Thrones", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Richard's career is going from strength to strength - the world really is his oyster," said a source. "He never really used to like Los Angeles, but went there a couple of times at the end of last year and fell in love with the place. Obviously Britain will always be home but if Richard does make it big in the States, it certainly won't do his Bond chances any harm," added the source.

Madden is widely tipped to become the seventh incarnation of Bond after Daniel Craig completes work on his fifth and final film as the iconic secret agent in 2020.

The Scottish star is the latest in a long line of actors to be connected with Bond following Craig's decision to give up the role some 15-years after making his debut in "Casino Royale".

Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Aidan Turner and James Norton have also been linked with the role, but Madden has emerged as front-runner following his appearance as protection command bodyguard Sergeant David Budd in "Bodyguard".

