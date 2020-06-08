Ricky Andrade and Linda Andrade: The Entrepreneurial duo making waves

Ricky Andrade was only 21 when he decided to quit his job as a Commercial Dishwasher Technician and commit to affiliate marketing. After spending his time bartering knowledge about affiliate marketing with knowledge about Forex Trading, Ricky acquired the basic skills needed to succeed in the Forex Industry. However, it was only after continuous trials and errors that he perfected the formula for success and hit his first Million Dollar at only 23 years.

He imbibed the knowledge about trading from people who were already soaring high as traders and soon realized the void in the current system; it had no proper teaching and mentoring facilities when it came to Forex Trading. Hence he established his own institution called the Market Masters Academy. At Market Masters, he trains aspiring entrepreneurs about Forex and unlike Google-fetched-information, his courses are comprehensive and structured to provide a step-by-step blueprint to make it big in the Forex.

Under his wing, Ricky has mentored over twenty-five thousand students and continues to share his expertise with the same zeal and enthusiasm he had on day one so that aspiring entrepreneurs can realize their potential and harvest extraordinary results. Now, he is launching a chat platform similar to Discord, Slack, and Telegram, that will bring together his trading community and open doors to online one-on-one mentoring and networking.

It was at one of the affiliate businesses - namely Herbalife - where Ricky was hosting community workouts (before making it big in Forex) that he met a young entrepreneur named Linda. The two instantly connected and later got married. Now together, they are unstoppable.

Linda Andrade grew up aspiring to be an enterprising entrepreneur. She was only 16 years old when she began her first business called ‘Luxe by Linda” - a women’s fashion and makeup brand. She then started working and continues to work as a signed Fashion Model. She currently runs a medspa called Flip Your Look that provides Fat Freezing services so that women can boost their confidence and feel better about their bodies.

Apart from their entrepreneurial endeavours, they have also launched MotivPack, a non-profit welfare charity that will provide students with backpacks full of essential resources and motivation so that they can not only find the impetus but also have all of the resources required to succeed.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news