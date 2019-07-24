Ricky Ponting lauds Ben Stokes for his cricketing maturity

cricket

Ben Stokes was named the Man of the Match for his all-round effort in the trilling World Cup 2019 final where England were crowned champions for the first time in the history of the game.

Ben Stokes

Australia's former World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting has lauded England's star cricketer Ben Stokes for showing maturity while playing in the World Cup.



"It seems like he's playing with a lot of maturity. He doesn't seem like he's in much of a rush now as he might have been. The thing about his personality as well, he's a big, strong, brash guy with a bit of an ego ... and I think as a younger person probably everything was flat out - one speed," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.



"To me, (during the World Cup) it seems like he (was) able to understand situations and play situations accordingly. That's a bit of maturity and understanding his own game and understanding what his team needs him to do," he added.



Stokes missed out on the 2017-18 Ashes due to his involvement in a court case after he was involved in a street fight in Bristol. Later, he was found not guilty of affray.



Following his return to cricket, Stokes is yet to score a century or take a five-wicket haul in the Test format.



Ricky Ponting said that going into the Ashes 2019, Ben Stokes is the main player of the England team and will be key if the Three Lions are to do well in the series.



"He's a key man and more a key man because I think he's that real heartbeat for their team, a bit like 'Freddie' Flintoff in Ashes series gone by - whenever they were in trouble and they needed something, they tend to go to those sort of guys, and Australia need to keep him quiet if we're going to win the series," Ponting said.



"I think it's important that the Australian players don't let him find (form) early in the series. There are certain players you know that you've just got to hopefully get on top early ... Stokes is one that I think they need to ... make sure that he doesn't get away from (them) - and he doesn't have much of an impact on the series," he added.



New Zealand-born Stokes played a crucial role in England's World Cup victory as he starred for the hosts in the final match against New Zealand. The left-hander played a knock of 84 runs in the final and finished with 465 runs in the tournament.



Stokes is also likely to receive knighthood after showcasing a match-winning performance in the final as both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt expressed their desire to give the player 'knighthood'.



The left-handed batsman was also nominated for New Zealander of the Year alongside Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.



England will now take on Australia in the first Test of the Ashes being played on August 3, 2019.

With inputs from ANI

