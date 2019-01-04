Ricky Ponting slams Aussie fans for booing Virat Kohli again

cricket

Kohli was given a mixed reception when he came to bat after the fall of opener Mayank Agarwal with the Indians fans chanting his name, while some of Australia's fans booing the star batsman

Ricky Ponting . (Right ) Virat Kohli walks out to bat at the SCG yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has slammed sections of the Sydney Cricket Ground crowd for booing India skipper Virat Kohli when he walked out to bat on Day One of the fourth Test here yesterday.

"If it was booing then it's absolutely disgraceful," Ponting said on Channel 7. "I said that in the Perth Test as well. Show some respect." Kohli has been on the receiving end of the Australian fans in all the three Tests and Ponting and Australian batsman Travis Head had expressed their disappointment.

The Indian skipper is no stranger to such strong reactions as he was also jeered by fans in the 2012 Sydney Test during his maiden tour of Australia. In fact, Kohli was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing his middle finger at the crowed after he was heckled by the fans.

