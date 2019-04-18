Ricky Ponting surprised at exclusion of 'India's X factor' Rishabh Pant

cricket

Australian great Ricky Ponting yesterday expressed surprise at Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's World Cup squad, saying he could have been the X factor in the playing eleven.

Ponting met Pant on Monday night, hours after the India squad was announced with Dinesh Karthik being preferred over thePant, 21, for the reserve wicketkeeper's slot. "Yes I was surprised when he was left out of the Indian squad. I thought he would be in and he would be in the starting eleven.

I thought someone like him batting at four or five could have been that X factor and the difference between India and the other teams," said the Delhi Capitals head coach. Ponting had nothing but words of encouragement for Pant. "One thing we know about Indian cricket is that there is a lot of depth around in batting and this time Rishabh has missed out. Knowing what he is like and the talent he has, I would be surprised if he doesn't play in at least three World Cups before his career is over."

