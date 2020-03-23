Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has an adorable birthday wish for daughter Samara Sahni who turns nine

Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor tied the knot with Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006, and the beautiful couple was blessed with a daughter on March 23, 2011. They named her Samara, and her cuteness is known to all.

And today, the adorable daughter of the beautiful couple turns nine and mommy has a lovely birthday wish for her little princess. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote that just like that, she turns 9 today, and wished her all the happiness in the world. She said she loves her Sam and she is truly special.

Take a look right here:

That's not all, Riddhima also shared another post of her daughter but this time it was for something else. Well, they have a website called Sam n friends that allows us to order clothes online. Here is the post:

If you have seen Samara's pictures, you would know her resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor is uncanny and how fond the actor is of her. Since he's not on any of the social media platforms, we won't be able to see his wish for the beautiful princess. But how about a viral picture?

