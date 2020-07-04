Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is proud of husband Bharat for donating blood amid the pandemic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appreciates husband Bharat Sahni's gesture of donating blood amid the pandemic. Taking to Instagram Stories, the jewellery designer posted a picture and wrote, "So proud of you for donating your plasma and saving someone's life," she wrote.

Bharat Sahni himself shared a few photos of him donating blood at a hospital. He wrote, "I urge all COVID recovered patients to come forward and donate their plasma and try and save a life! It’s very safe and easy and takes only 45 mins. In India, there are over 600,000 cases out of which nearly 400,000 have recovered. Which means we have more donors then critically ill people. If we all come together we can beat this Pandemic."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Sahni (@brat.man) onJul 3, 2020 at 1:47am PDT

Riddhima's mom Neetu Kapoor also lauded Bharat Sahni. Sahni urged COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma and save lives.

